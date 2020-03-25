Unexpected Growth Seen in Digital Commerce Platform Market 2020 Business Opportunities Forecast To 2027 With Most Top Companies Like Demandware, Digital River, HCL Technologies, IBM, Kooomo, SaaS, Magento, Netsuite , Oracle

The research report on Digital Commerce Platform Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Digital Commerce Platform Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Digital commerce platforms facilitate purchasing transactions over the Web, and support the creation and development of customer relationships across multiple retail, wholesale, mobile, direct and indirect sales, call center, and digital sales channels. Increasing preference of consumers towards online shopping is propelling the demand for digital commerce globally. Digital commerce helps organizations to generate revenue through digital channels by incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments.

With an all-round approach for data accumulation, the market scenarios comprise major players, cost and pricing operating in the specific geography/ies. Statistical surveying used are SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, predictive analysis, and real-time analytics. Graphs are clearly used to support the data format for clear understanding of facts and figures.

Some of the key players of Digital Commerce Platform Market:

1.Demandware (Salesforce.com)

2.Digital River, Inc.

3.HCL Technologies Limited

4.IBM Corporation

5.Kooomo, SaaS Ltd

6.Magento

7.Netsuite, Inc.

8.Oracle Corporation

9.SAPHybris

10.Sappi Limited

