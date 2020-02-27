Underwater Connector Market to Reach US$ 2.49 Bn at a CAGR of 5.7% in 2027

“The global underwater connector market is estimated to account US$ 1.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.49 Bn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region commands a significant market share in terms of revenue generated for underwater connector and it is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share through-out the forecast period. Smart cities, and digitalization policies in various countries of APAC have been major driving forces behind the need of a robust internet infrastructure in the region, and have also been the biggest economic drivers for respective countries.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006137/

Global Underwater Connector Market – Company Profiles

Birns Aquamate LLC

Birns Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

Hydro Group PLC

Lemo S.A

Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc.

Seacon Group

Increasing bandwidth around the world has led deployment of subsea optic fibres

Optical Submarine Cable systems play a principal role in international telecommunications, thanks to their superiority over satellite systems in terms of stability, latency, and upgradability. The business of constructing and then maintaining and selling capacity over submarine fibre optic cables is fascinating and is fundamental to modern-day communications. The sector has its unique challenges due to the extraordinarily rapid pace of development in transmission technologies as well as the timescales and levels of investment required to build new systems. This factor would be propelling the demand of underwater connector market in the forecast period.

Maritime conflicts to accentuate the demand for UUVs

Traditional geo-political disputes are gradually aggravating, as the several countries are striving to gain more control over maritime trade routes and maritime assets such as underwater oil reserves and other offshore resources. Following these disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance are being emphasized upon all countries. One of the major existing disputes is China’s conflict with its neighbours in the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean, which is driving the demand for underwater systems in the South East Asian region, particularly in building naval strengths to counter underwater threats from enemies. Therefore, the underwater connector market across the globe is anticipated to grow.

Type Segment Insights

The underwater connector market by component is segmented into rubber-molded, inductive coupling, fluid-filled underwater mateable connector, and rigid-shell/bulk-headed. Each of the types has its advantages, disadvantages, and functions. Rubber molded connectors are the most commonly used for underwater connections. The fluid-filled connector uses a cavity filled with a dielectric fluid, usually oil, to separate the contact from seawater. The rigid-shell/bulk-headed and inductive coupling connector types are mostly used for high voltage applications in power transmission applications.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006137/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the underwater connector market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.