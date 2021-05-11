Underground Utility Mapping Market Regional Outlook by Company Profiles Guideline Geo, Multi VIEW, US Radar, Utility Mapping, Vivax-Metrotech

The Global Underground Utility Mapping Market 2020-2026 Industry is a method of recognizing the position and labeling public utility mains which are located underground. The mains include lines for telecommunication, electricity distribution, natural gas, water mains, and wastewater pipes. Rising concerns over underground utility safety, government initiatives for the implementation of utility mapping tools are the major driving factors for the global underground utility mapping market.

Underground Utility Mapping Market a report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next seven years. Underground Utility Mapping Market analyses factors that affect demand for Underground Utility Mapping, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by industry vendors, regional analysis, Segment by Type, Applications of whole Underground Utility Mapping industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Sensors & Software, Vivax-Metrotech Corp., Sentek Technologies, MultiVIEW, Guideline Geo., US Radar, Global Detection Solution, Plowman Craven Limited, Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Utility Mapping.However, high costs of utility mapping tools in terms of proprietorship and maintenance, lack of skilled and expert professionals are the major challenges for underground utility mapping market. Regardless of these challenges, high demand for real-time utility mapping applications and old infrastructure in need for maintenance will further create opportunities for underground utility mapping market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain. Target Audience:

• Underground Utility Mapping Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

The underground utility mapping market is primarily segmented based on different component, vertical and regions. Based on component, the market is divided into:

• Technological Solutions

• Services

• Others Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

• Oil and Gas

• Electricity

• Government and Public Safety

• Construction

• Telecommunication

• Others Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

• Government Body and Association

• Research Institutes.

