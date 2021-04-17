Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027

This report presents the worldwide Underground Mining Diamond Drilling market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Type

segmented as follows:

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Type

Rotary Drilling

Wireline Drilling

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Application

Soft Rock

Hard Rock

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Peru Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa West Africa East Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Latin America is the leading consumer of underground mining diamond drilling services across the globe. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Prices of wireline drilling are relatively higher than that of rotary drilling. Sample derived from wireline drilling is more accurate compared to that of rotary drilling.

Investments in underground mining have been rising since the last few years. This is likely to benefit equipment manufacturers engaged in underground mining.

The report has 150 tables and figures.

