Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market – Trends Assessment by 2023

The scope of this report includes an overview of the technological aspects of air, water and surface treatment via UV light as well as an analysis of the market for UV equipment sold in the following five end uses –

– Water (municipal and residential drinking water, pool and spa water, water aquaculture and industrial process water).

– Municipal wastewater.

– Air disinfection.

– Foods and beverages.

– Surface disinfection.

Each end use is further broken down into component types of lamps and others, and into the geographical regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW).

A discussion of the UV industry’s structure and brief profiles for major participating companies are also included.

A discussion of the market by world, region includes overviews of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW, as well as individual country markets of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China and India. Present market status and policies and incentives that support the industry are given for each country. All market valuations and projections cover the years 2018 to 2023. The revenue figures are derived from estimated revenues of the key players in a particular year.

Chapter Two, “Executive Summary,” breaks down the market for UV disinfection equipment by disinfection category.

Chapter Three, “Overview of UV Disinfection,” discusses UV-based disinfection technology, its evolution, its modus operandi and its components.

Chapter Four, “Global Market and Disinfection Treatment Categories,” provides a detailed discussion of the individual disinfection treatment categories in quantitative and qualitative contexts.

Chapter Five, “Global Market and Regional Analysis,” breaks down the global market for UV-based disinfection by country.

Chapter Six, “U.S. Patent Analysis,” analyzes relevant patents by categories, assignees, countries and duration.

Chapter Seven, “Stakeholder Analysis,” defines stakeholder categories, and analyzes the UV-based disinfection market.

Chapter Eight, offers profiles of many of the leading companies in the UV disinfection market.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables and 20 additional tables

– A comprehensive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global markets and major applications for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Complete understanding of market dynamics and identifications of growth driving factors including current trends, recent technological developments as well as future market opportunities and restraints

– Evaluation of the number of patents filed and granted in association with global UV disinfection technology

– Assess current market size and forecast market estimation by different categories such as geographical regions, end user, application industries

Company profiles of major market players that provide system and plant components, ancillary equipment, and related products and services, including Abiotec UV Technology, Aquionics, Calgon Carbon Corp., Neptune Benson, Sita Srl, Trojan UV and Xylem Water Solutions