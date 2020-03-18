Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR 5% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2029

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a report on the ultrasonic skin care devices market, which considers the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029, and projects that the ultrasonic skin care devices market is expected to reach ~ US$ 440 Mn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 720 Mn by the end of 2029.

The presence of large number of companies is creating a healthy environment among the players. Companies with wide range of ultrasonic skin care devices are creating competitive environment for the other players in the market.

The players are constantly working on developing better products to stay ahead of the pack. Thus, these conditions are inciting manufacturers to come up with more advanced and improvised ultrasonic skin care devices.

Manufacturers to Tap Opportunities in Sales through E-commerce Sites

The online availability of the ultrasonic skin care devices has created a favorable condition for the market players. Most of the companies provide the international shipping services, and therefore the devices can be ordered from anywhere globally.

Many products are also available on online shopping sites such as amazon, flipkart, etc. and can be easily purchased by consumers, even in remote areas. These online websites also help in brand promotion and advertisement of ultrasonic skin care devices, thereby creating better opportunities for players.

Increasing Adoption of Home-based Skin Care Devices to Push the Market Growth

There is high demand for home care setting ultrasonic skin care devices which are user friendly and convenient to use. These ultrasonic skin care devices are cost effective and do not require any extra maintenance. Also, the procedure time for home care ultrasonic skin care devices are shorter as compared to table top devices and do not require professionals to operate.

Products such as palm sonic by Adore Cosmetics, Visa boost by Philips, PureCle Dr. by Bomtech Electronics co., Ltd. continue to account major share of the manufacturers’ bottom lines. Home- based devices are easy to handle and do not require any professional assistance. These devices can be used for various applications such as skin tightening and skin rejuvenation, with better results.

Table top devices are used in hospitals and clinics, and require professional experts to operate them. The ultrasonic skin care tabletop devices are widely used to overcome several skin related problems and to perform certain procedures like face lifting, skin tightening etc.

However, the cost of these ultrasonic skin care devices are high as compared to other handheld devices, thus representing a threat to the market growth. For instance, Ultherapy ultrasonic device manufactured by Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA are widely used in aesthetic clinics and has average price of US$ 70000. Such high cost of these devices are likely to act as a hindrance for the growth of the ultrasonic skin care devices market.

