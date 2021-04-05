Ultrasonic Sensor Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Balluff, Baumer, Honeywell International, Keyence, Migatron

The global ultrasonic sensor market accounted for US$ 4.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 9.09 Bn by 2027.

The ultrasonic sensors are broadly used in diverse industries, including food & beverages, chemicals, medical, automotive, agriculture, wastewater management, and more. Owing to an increase in integrating automation into manufacturing and other industries, the use of industry 4.0 is contributing heavily towards the growth of the ultrasonic sensor market. Moreover, the use of sensors in autonomous vehicles and other vehicles with ADAS features to measure the range during parking is giving other opportunities to the automotive industry for growth. On the contrary, the availability of substitute products such as an optical sensor for measuring distance might act as an obstacle in the growth of ultrasonic sensor market. The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing autonomous cars that have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. The automotive and semiconductor industry, are continually focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. The surging adoption of advanced ADAS systems is impacting positively on the ultrasonic sensor. ADAS is an emerging automation trend to offset human errors with the help of ultrasonic sensors as it is a crucial element. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the ultrasonic sensor in the coming years.

Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market – Company Profiles

Balluff GmbH

Baumer Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Migatron Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

GLOBAL ULTRASONIC SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market – By Type

Proximity Sensors

Retro- Reflective Sensors

Through Beam Sensors

Others

Type Insights

The global ultrasonic sensor market by type is segmented into proximity sensors, retro-reflective sensors, through-beam sensors, and others. The through-beam sensors segment dominated the ultrasonic sensor market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The ultrasonic through-beam sensor exhibits the feature of a very powerful acoustic beam.

Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market – By Application

Liquid Level Detection

Production Line

Distance Measurement

Others

Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market – By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Medical

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Others

