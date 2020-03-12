Ultrasonic Probe Covers Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Ultrasonic probe covers are the sterile covers which provide imaging solutions. They are applied on the transducer that is used for scanning and diagnosis. They are used to provide distortion-free images for use in applications such as urology, radiology, cardiology, gynaecology, neurosurgery, etc. They are largely used by radiologist on transducers to carry out ultrasound procedures and image organs including stomach, intestinal walls, pancreas, gall bladder etc. Ultrasonic probe covers are made of high quality natural rubber. They are generally lubricated with water based lubricant and act as hygienic protection for patient during ultrasonic examination. Furthermore, they are reliable and convenient to use. Increasing awareness regarding health has led to considerable increase in full body checkups per year.

Furthermore, endocavity examinations across the world have also significantly rose. Ultrasonic probe covers largely serve as a viral barrier for transrectal and transvaginal ultrasound procedures. Thus, rising endocavity examinations are directly driving ultrasonic probe covers market. Furthermore, mandatory government regulations regarding single-use disposable probe covers is another major factor facilitating the growth of the market. For e.g. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) proposes use of new probe cover for a probe for each patient.

The association also recommends every new cover to be highly disinfected.Ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented on the basis of type, sterility, product type, material, application, and region. On the basis of type, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into linear, curvilinear and phased array. On the basis of sterility, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into sterile and non-sterile. On the basis of product type, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into latex-free. On the basis of material, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into rubber, polyethylene, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of application, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into urology, radiology, cardiology, gynaecology, neurosurgery,and others.

On the basis of region, the ultrasonic probe covers market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Amongst all, North America is expected to be the most lucrative ultrasonic probe cover market owing to high personal hygiene awareness, favorable government initiatives, and increasing investment for healthcare equipment in the region.

The major players operating in ultrasound probe covers market are CIVCO Medical Solutions Co., Inc., Cone Instruments Inc., Vermed (Nissha Medical Technologies), Fairmont Medical Ltd, GE Healthcare Ltd., Parker Laboratories Inc., Protek Medical Products Ltd, PDC Healthcare Inc., Ecolab Ltd, and MedXL Ltd among others.

