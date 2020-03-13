Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

The ultrasonic flowmeter is a non-intrusive, volumetric flowmeter that measures the fluid velocity by using ultrasonic waves. It is generally used for measuring water, cryogenic liquids, and chemicals. Depending upon the type of liquids, the flowmeter can be classified as Doppler, open-channel, and transmission. The ultrasonic flowmeter has better performance in large pipe sizes, requires low-maintenance, and provides precise reliability, accuracy, and obstruction-free measurements. Owing to this, it finds wide applicability across the water and wastewater, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, power generation, food and beverages, chemical processing, and mining sectors. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2025.

Market Trends

The thriving oil and gas industry accounts for the high demand for ultrasonic flowmeters in crude oil metering and shale gas extraction processes. Moreover, the product is also widely utilized in pump testing and inspection, verification of in-line meters, water measurements, methanol, and water injection metering, in the oil and gas sector. The increasing number of refineries, particularly in regions such as the Middle East and North America, have augmented the growth of the ultrasonic flowmeter market. Apart from this, the rising need for efficient water management in the wastewater treatment industry will continue to spur the demand for ultrasonic flowmeter in the upcoming times.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Spool Peice

2. Insertion

3. Clamp-On

4. Others

Market Breakup by Number of Paths

1. 3-Path Transit Time

2. 4- Path Transit Time

3. 5- Path Transit Time

4. 6 or More Path Transit Time

Market Breakup by Technology Type

1. Transit Time – Single/Dual Path

2. Transit Time – Multipath

3. Doppler

4. Hybrid

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Direct Sales

2. Independent Representatives

3. Distributors

4. Online

Market Breakup by Application

1. Natural Gas

2. Non-Petroleum Liquid

3. Petroleum Liquid

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. (SWX: ABBN), Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), Emerson Process Management, Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Index Corporation, Invensys Process Systems, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Isco Inc., Yamatake Co. and Yokogawa Electric Co.

