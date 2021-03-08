Ultrasonic Bath Market Research Report: Size, Industry outlook, Forecast, Demand Analysis, Share, Report 2019-2026

Global Ultrasonic Bath Industry to reach USD 500 million by 2026. Global Ultrasonic Bath Industry is valued approximately USD 250 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. It is important for medical devices to be clean and sterile, and ultrasonic bath offers an extremely efficient and cost -effective solution that helps to drive adoption in ultrasonic bath technology thereby, supplementing the growth of the Industry across the worldwide. The key driver of the Ultrasonic Bath Industry is increasing number of surgical procedures across the world. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Survey (ISAPS) in 2017, Japan ranked 3th in list of countries for cosmetic procedures list and approx. 1,137,976 procedures (surgical &non-surgical) were performed in 2017 which accounted for 4.8 % of world-wide percentage of total number of cosmetic procedures. Similarly, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Italy aesthetic non-surgical procedures has been on the constant rise in the European Union. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the aesthetic procedures accounted for 502,469 in the year 2016 in Italy. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery in 2018, the Botulinum toxin accounted for 234,294 procedures, Hyaluronic acid accounted for 250,648 procedures, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite accounted for 4317 procedures and Poly-L-Lactic acid accounted for 3009 procedures. Hence, growing number of surgical procedures is likely to increase the demand and adoption of ultrasonic bath or cleaning thereby, aiding the growth of the Ultrasonic Bath Industry over the forecast period of 2019-2026. However, lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth of the Industry during the forecast period.On the basis of segmentation, the Ultrasonic Bath Industry is segmented into product and end-user. The product segment of global ultrasonic bath Industry is classified into benchtop ultrasonic cleaners, standalone ultrasonic cleaners, multistage 2 ultrasonic cleaners and multistage 4 ultrasonic cleaners. The end-user segment includes hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other end-users of which hospitals holds the largest Industry share in terms of revenue owing the growing adoption in hospitals due to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals.

Market Segmentation

By Product Benchtop Ultrasonic Cleaners Standalone Ultrasonic Cleaners Multistage 2 Ultrasonic Cleaners Multistage 4 Ultrasonic Cleaners By End-user: Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Others end-users

