Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PHC Holding Corporation (Panasonic Biomedical), Haier Biomedical, Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Labcold Ltd. Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Arctiko A/S, Azbil Telstar S.L., and Global Cooling, Inc.

The global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, by Product

Upright Freezers Floorstanding Freezers Benchtop / Undercounter Freezers

Chest Freezers

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, by Degree of Cooling

-41°C to -86°C Freezers

-87°C to -150°C Freezers

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, by Application

Blood & Blood Products

Biological Samples

Flammable Materials

Drug Compounds

Others (botanical & plant samples, forensic specimens, etc.)

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, by End-user

Biobanks

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



