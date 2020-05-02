Ulcerative Colitis Market 2020 Growth Prospect: Is the tide Turning?| Allergan, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 10.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, large number of pipeline molecule and government investments. “Ulcerative Colitis Market” aims to convey a reasonable understanding of the business which has been analyzed by using primary and secondary research strategies. It additionally operates a current study method such as, SWOT and porter’s five analysis which helps to elaborate opportunities, strengths, flaws, and threats involved with the business in this Ulcerative Colitis market.

Market Overview: Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease that affects the colon of large intestine. It is characterized by inflammation in the large intestine, and the symptoms include blood in the stool, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

According to CDC, in 2015, there were approximately 3.0 million people having IBD (either Crohn’s Disease or ulcerative colitis), other report from NCBI says that the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (ulcerative colitis 505 per 100 000 in Norway) and North America (ulcerative colitis 286 per 100 000 in the USA), almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of the disease will drive the growth of the market

Large number of pipeline molecule will help the market to grow

Rise in the government and non-government investment in the R&D

Market Restraints

Strict government regulations Is restraining the market growth

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will result in generic and biosimilar competition

Lower incidence rate in Asia- pacific regions restricts the growth of market in that particular area

List of the Leading Companies that are Operating in the Global Ulcerative Colitis Market are: Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi Aventis A/S, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Abbott, Circle33, LLC, BioLineRx, CELGENE CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and few among others.

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Segmented By Type (Ulcerative Proctitis, Proctosigmoiditis, Left-Sided Colitis, Pancolitis or Universal Colitis, and Fulminant Colitis)

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Segmented Drug Type (Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, Anti-TNF biologics, Immunosuppressant, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other)

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Segmented Molecule type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Route of Administration (Parentral, Oral), End- User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Store, E-commerce),

Some Of The Key Geographies Mentioned In This Report Include:

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbHannounced a collaborative agreement on the discovery and development of orally available novel Locked Nucleic Acid (LNA) oligonucleotides for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) with Roche. Together, Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche will leverage complementary expertise and innovative LNA technology to bring novel treatment approaches to IBD patients.

In February 2018, Regentys, a regenerative medicine company, announced its partnership with Cook Biotech Inc., to develop a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis. Under the terms, Cook Biotech will develop and manufacture Regentys’ licensed clinical product, ECMH Rectal Solution (Extracellular Matrix Hydrogel), which will be used in first-in-man clinical studies conducted by Regentys in 2018.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

