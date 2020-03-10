UK Teleradiology Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2022

UK Teleradiology Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail a 10% off)

The latest report titled “UK Teleradiology Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the UK Teleradiology Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : Medica Group, Everlight Radiology (RRO), Unilabs (Telemedicine Clinic) and Synova Capital (4ways Healthcare).

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The UK Teleradiology Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the UK teleradiology, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by outsourced volume and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall UK teleradiology market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

With the help of Teleradiology, radiologists are able to decipher any scan and image like x-ray while residing in another location. The practice of teleradiology is gaining popularity among the hospitals and clinics as it is less expensive comparative to hiring staff and training them. Teleradiology is used for various purposes such as for imaging studies in hospitals, for research studies, for teaching, and as accumulating second opinion of images.

Teleradiology works in three steps, first step is recording and sending the images (scans) via an image centre, second is proper and smooth transmission of images are done and last step is the receiving and decoding of the image at the receivers end. There are many advantages of implying teleradiology such as cost efficiency, convenient, availability for 24*7, faster transmission, etc. But there are few disadvantages too such as heavy reliance on internet connectivity, privacy concerns, miscommunication, etc.

The UK teleradiology market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The UK teleradiology market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing scan and diagnosis demand, increasing penetration of teleradiology, increasing consultant radiologists, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, increasing workload, backlog of unreported scans, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing proportion of female radiologist, etc.

