UK Stationery Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2023

The UK Stationery Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the UK Stationery Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the UK Stationery Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample Report of UK Stationery Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1792656

The report focuses on seven key sub-categories: paper & notebooks, writing & drawing instruments, desk accessories, postage & packaging, storage, arts & crafts and other stationery. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers and our 2018 UK Stationery survey of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK stationery market is forecast to reach £2.2bn in 2018, having grown 15.4% between 2013 and 2018. While the sector is set to outperform the UK non-food market over the next five years, categories such as postage & packaging are forecast to lag behind. Volumes were hindered in 2017 due to the rising cost of raw materials creating high inflation in the market and deterring consumers from spending. Volumes are however forecast to recover, as growing consumer trends such as bullet journaling will drive spending.

Reason to buy this Report:

Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the stationery market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus is placed in these winning product areas, Understand what trends shoppers are looking for in their stationery purchases to drive own-brand sales instore and online, Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader WH Smith in order to understand why it is losing market share and the lessons to be learned from its proposition, Discover how creative influences are shaping the market and how the colour trend has evolved from adult colouring to bullet journals, Utilise our online forecasts to 2023 to consider how to exploit your online potentialand decide which age groups to target via the channel.No.of Pages: 76

Get 15% Discount on Direct Purchase on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1792656

Scope of UK Stationery Market Report:

Following Australian retailer Smiggles rapid success in the UK market, reaching a forecast 4.0% share in 2018, other players are striving to take advantage of the buoyant £2.2bn market, Over the past five years the stationery market has become more polarised, with significant outperformance by the value segment, driven by general merchandisers including B&M and The Works, boosted in part by their rapid physical expansion and therefore wider reach, as well as consumers change in attitude towards value and discounter retailers, While WH Smith has maintained its position as UK stationery market leader, its lead is eroding with the retailer having lost 1.8 percentage points off its share in the past five years.

Table of contents for UK Stationery Market:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in stationery

Main issues in stationery:

UK stationery market remains attractive despite dominance of value players

Female shoppers are more trend-driven while male shoppers need a distinctly different approach

Shopper polarisation puts traditional midmarket specialists at risk

Retailers must adapt their ranges to appeal to millennial shoppers

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in stationery

Category dynamics: paper & notebooks

Category dynamics: writing & drawing equipment

Category dynamics: desk accessories

Category dynamics: arts & crafts

Category dynamics: postage & packaging

Category dynamics: storage

Category dynamics: other

Spend per head

Online penetration

Online market size and growth rates

Online vs. offline stationery growth rates

WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Channels of distribution

Market shares

Visited retailers

Shopped retailers

Retailer profiles

B&M

Paperchase

Ryman

Smiggle

WH Smith

Competitor dynamics

HOW & WHY PEOPLE SHOP

Headlines

Who shops and where they are located

And more…