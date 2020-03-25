UK SME Insurance: Competitor Dynamics 2019 : Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast



AXA remains the market leader in the competitive SME insurance space. However, Avivas share of the market is smaller only by a fraction, as each competitor now leads in six product categories. One of the reasons for their success is strong relationships with brokers, who are critical in the distribution of commercial insurance. But both providers lost market share in 2019 as smaller insurers have started to expand their mark on the market.

The pressure from nimble providers will increase, and delivering simple and tailored products will be key to succeed in the long term. Yet Brexit may prove beneficial to the market leaders. Big insurers are better positioned to sustain financial pressures and economic uncertainty, while challengers can be discouraged from taking risks and making significant investments.

This report looks at which insurers lead the way in the SME segment and how they are developing their propositions, as well as highlighting how competitor positions vary between micro, small, and medium enterprises. It examines which insurers are winning over brokers and which companies SMEs are placing their business with.

– AXA led the SME insurance market in 2019 with a 0.2 percentage point (pp) lead over Aviva.

– Zurich is attracting and retaining customers through better services delivery.

– The company now accounts for 5.6% of the SME insurance market.

– Barclays continues to profit from its SME banking relationships, holding 3.5% of the SME insurance market.

– Aviva is the top SME insurer among brokers in both packaged and non-packaged insurance.

