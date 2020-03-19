UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market to Incur Rapid Extension during 2019 – 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market by Industry Vertical, Applicable System, and Protection Methods: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″

The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives. Also, such flammable substances could potentially damage the environment.

An explosion at a workplace takes place when there is a combination of fire, air, and a flammable substance and the eruption will not occur if any of the flammable substance is not present. Therefore, explosion-protected enclosures, wires, junction boxes, and cable glands are adopted in various industry applications to prevent an ignition and protecting human life and nature.

Explosion proof equipment is manufactured as per IEC and NEC standards. IEC or ATEX directive regulates the designing of the equipment as per the Zone system. It includes Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22. These zones define hazardous areas in which the ignitable concentrations of flammable substances are present in very high, high, and moderate quantities, respectively. The manufacturer designs equipment as per the class/division system, regulated by NEC and NFPA standards. This standard defines the presence of explosive materials, such as, gas, vapor, combustible dusts, and fibers in the hazardous areas. Such factors fuels the UK explosion protection equipment market growth.

The UK explosion protection equipment market is segmented into industry vertical, application system, and protection principle. Based on industry vertical, the UK explosion protection equipment market is broadly classified into pharmaceutical, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, marine, food processing, and other industries. The oil & gas was the highest revenue generating industry in the 2018 and is likely to reach $26.4 million at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2026.

By principles of protection, the market is classified into explosion prevention, explosion containment, and explosion segregation. These principles define various techniques that are adopted in the areas, depending on the occurrence of explosive materials in the locations. Explosion segregation principle includes pressurization, purging, restricted breathing, sealing, and others, while explosion containment includes explosion proof enclosures.

Explosion segregation dominated the UK explosion protection equipment market and generated $33.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of applicable system, the market is divided into cable glands, junction boxes, surveillance system, signaling system, lifting & material handling system, automation system, and others. The automation system dominates the market owing to the high adoption in explosion prone industries. The automation system ensures less manual labor and increased efficiency with the installation of wireless networks.

Key Findings of the UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging UK explosion protection equipment market trends and dynamics.

Based on industry vertical, the oil and gas segment dominated the UK explosion protection equipment market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.8% during the forecast period.

UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market forecast, based on applicable system, the automation system segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

By protection methods, the explosion prevention segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the UK explosion protection equipment industry.

The key market players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adalet, Bartec GmbH, Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG. Many companies have focused on new product launches to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by marketing and merging small businesses to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in August 2018, R. STAHL AG, launched the new generation of EXLUX linear luminaires for use in Zones 1/21 and 2/22. These models boast state-of-the-art LED technology, optimized energy efficiency and outstanding service life.