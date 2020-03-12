Uganda Power Market 2020 Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2026

Uganda Power market continues to report strong growth driven by economic activity, growing residential and industrial sector demand. Conventional fuels account for a dominant share of Uganda power generation but a rapid increase in the use of renewable fuels is being observed.

Drive towards Electric vehicles, rapid industrialization and growing consumption per capita are set to drive the Uganda power industry growth over the medium-term future. On the other hand, an increasing number of companies are focusing on adopting new technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), smart metering, artificial intelligence and others into their power generation and distribution sectors.

Strong growth in new power plant capacity addition is expected in Uganda over the forecast period. Both the government-owned and private companies are likely to boost their investments in new power projects in Uganda amid strong market prospects.

Uganda Power Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s power industry. Key trends and critical insights into Uganda power markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Uganda Electricity, Uganda Coal-Fired Power, Uganda Oil Fired Power, and Uganda Nuclear Fired Power markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, Uganda power production including electricity, coal-fired power, gas-fired power, oil-fired power, hydropower electricity generation, and other renewable power production is forecast from 2016 to 2026. Demand for all the power sectors is also forecast during the period.

Uganda Power market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Uganda on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global power, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America power market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

Uganda population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Uganda power markets.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading power companies in Uganda are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

