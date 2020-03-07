UAE Electric Motor Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “UAE Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached value of US$ 198 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach reach a value of US$ 298 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% during 2019-2024.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market/requestsample
An electric motor refers to an electro-mechanical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. It can be powered by direct as well as alternating current sources, including batteries, generator, solar cells and inverters. Since it is highly efficient, consumes less energy and is quite affordable, it is extensively utilized for the manufacturing of automobiles, printers, dishwashers, fax machines, printing presses, air conditioners, blowers, tape recorders and water pumps.
The market for electric motors in the UAE is primarily driven by rising energy consumption. Increasing population growth and extreme climatic conditions prevalent in the UAE have provided a thrust to the demand for uninterrupted power supply. Electric motors form an essential component of the power generation systems which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing consumer spending and changing lifestyle preferences of the masses have bolstered the sales of appliances, such as air conditioners and vacuum cleaners in the country. Furthermore, several favorable initiatives regarding environmental conservation undertaken by the government have provided a boost to the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market
UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency
Standard Efficiency Electric Motors
High Efficiency Electric Motors
Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors
UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End-Use Industry
HVAC
Oil and Gas
Food, Beverage and Tobacco
Mining
Water and Utilities
Others
UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Applications
Pumps and Fans
Compressors
Other Applications
Competitive Landscape
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of UAE Electric Motor Market.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-filter-market
Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal