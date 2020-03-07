UAE Electric Motor Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “UAE Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached value of US$ 198 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach reach a value of US$ 298 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% during 2019-2024.

An electric motor refers to an electro-mechanical device that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy. It can be powered by direct as well as alternating current sources, including batteries, generator, solar cells and inverters. Since it is highly efficient, consumes less energy and is quite affordable, it is extensively utilized for the manufacturing of automobiles, printers, dishwashers, fax machines, printing presses, air conditioners, blowers, tape recorders and water pumps.

The market for electric motors in the UAE is primarily driven by rising energy consumption. Increasing population growth and extreme climatic conditions prevalent in the UAE have provided a thrust to the demand for uninterrupted power supply. Electric motors form an essential component of the power generation systems which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing consumer spending and changing lifestyle preferences of the masses have bolstered the sales of appliances, such as air conditioners and vacuum cleaners in the country. Furthermore, several favorable initiatives regarding environmental conservation undertaken by the government have provided a boost to the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Efficiency

Standard Efficiency Electric Motors

High Efficiency Electric Motors

Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by End-Use Industry

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Food, Beverage and Tobacco

Mining

Water and Utilities

Others

UAE Electric Motor (Low Voltage) Market: Performance by Applications

Pumps and Fans

Compressors

Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of UAE Electric Motor Market.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

