U.S Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2027

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Anti-Depressants

Ornithine

Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors and SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores / OTC

e-Commerce

Fertility Clinics

Research Methodology

The report considers 2015 as the base year and provides data for the forecast period 2016Ã¢â¬â2024. To deduce market size, the report considers various viewpoints based on extensive primary and secondary research. The report begins by sizing the current market Ã¢â¬â a key indicator of how the market is likely to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, the report presents triangulated data on the basis of supply side and demand side analysis and other dynamics of the U.S polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. Indicators such as the number of polycystic ovarian syndrome patients per year, diagnosis rate, treatment rate, etc., have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Similarly, historical trends pertaining to the demand for drugs among polycystic ovarian syndrome patients have been analyzed to track data. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

