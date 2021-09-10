Tyre Gauge Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand Analysis, Regional Growth, Key Manufacturers and Future Insights by 2026

The Global Tyre Gauge Market 2020-2026 Industry increasing the production of motor vehicles as well as stringent emission and vehicle repair and maintenance regulations are some of the major factors driving the market globally. Moreover, the rising number of independent vehicle services stations and workshops may propel market growth.

The key players profiled in the market Comodo, Accutire Gauge, Michelin, Steel Mate, Goodyear, G.H. Meiser & Co, Milton Industries, Longacre Racing, Tekton, North one.

The global tyre gauge market is primarily segmented based on different type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Stick Gauge

Dial Gauge

Others.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Global Tyre Gauge Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

