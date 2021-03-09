Tyre Curing Press Industry 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players – HF TireTech, Kobe Steel, MHIMT, Hebert

Tyre Curing Press, (Tire Curing Press in America), is a kind of machine which is used in the vulcanization process of tyre production. There are two generic curing press types, mechanical and hydraulic. Mechanical presses hold the mold closed via toggle linkages, while hydraulic presses use hydraulic oil as the prime mover for machine motion, and lock the mold with a breech-lock mechanism.

HF TireTech Group, Kobe Steel and MHIMT captured the top three global revenue share spots in the tyre curing press market in 2016. HF TireTech Group dominated with 8.47 percent revenue share, followed by Kobe Steel with 7.13 percent revenue share and MHIMT with 6.50 percent revenue share.

The production of Tyre Curing Press was largest in China in 2016, which accounts for 41.87% of the market. Europe is the second large production area with 19.79% in 2016 while India is the third largest with 12.16% in 2016. In terms of consumption, China is the largest market because of the fast development of automobile industry.

• HF TireTech

• Kobe Steel

• MHIMT

• Hebert

• Larsen & Toubro

• McNeil & NRM

• Alfred Herbert

• Mechanical Curing Press

• Hydraulic Curing Press

• Hybrid Curing Press

• Ordinary Tyre

• Radial Tyre

