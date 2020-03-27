TV Transmitter Market Forecast To 2027: Key Players Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., NEC Corporation, Plisch Gmbh

The global TV transmitter market accounted to US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027.

China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries in the TV transmitter market in APAC. The region has a more progressive economic outlook than other areas in the world. It has enormous growth potential, with fast-growing countries such as China and India and developed nations such as Japan. The region is expected to grow at ~5-6% this year and accounts for two-thirds of global growth. The factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are attributing the smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed phase. Which, in turn, fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector.

The major players operating in the market for TV transmitter market are 8BTSI CORP., BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Egatel S.L., Gatesair, Inc., Gigamega Technology Co. Ltd, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., NEC Corporation, Plisch Gmbh, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG. and Toshiba Corporation among others.

The transition to digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB) from the cable and satellite broadcasting method and the adoption of mobile television broadcasting is benefiting the service providers, regulators, consumer electronics manufacturers, and network operators.

The OTT media service industry has grown tremendously; consumers are increasingly accessing media outside their confined space. The OTT content is evolving from the niche to mass-based content. The rise in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media, also increasing internet access speed, has provided consumers with an option to access the media content. Media consumption across the globe has witnessed a tremendous increase with a significant leap from traditional media to new (digital) media.

The population of China and India has a leverage of high standard of living as it is a developing economy. The disposable level of masses is high owing to high per capita income of the country. Comprise of the major portion of world’s population, owing to which linear pay-TV channels are securing distribution across online video or OTT platforms in Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

The global TV Transmitter market by type is segmented into UHF and VHF. UHF segment dominates the TV Transmitter market heavily. However, VHF is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. These two segments have different frequency ranges such as UHF has low, medium, and high. Whereas, VHF has low and medium.

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing region in the TV transmitter market. The MEA includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. The Rest of MEA consists of Iran, Israel, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kuwait, among others. According to World Bank data, the GDP of the region increased from US$3.27 trillion in 2017 to US$3.61 trillion in 2018. The Middle Eastern countries are financially developed nations, while the African countries lag behind largely. The infrastructure development in the Gulf countries is immense, and the growing trend of commercial infrastructures continue to climb exponentially year on year. Attributing to the fact that these countries focus extensively on tourism, the commercial infrastructure plays a major role in the respective country’s economy.

o What are reasons behind APAC digital terrestrial television industry growth?

The growth of the TV transmitter market in APAC is primarily attributed to the factors such as rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are attributing the smooth transition of the economies in APAC from the developing stage towards a developed phase. Which, in turn, fueling the growth of broadcasting and free to air sector.

o What are market opportunities for TV transmitter?

Technology advancements on transmission networks require significant investments, as to bring a clear cost benefit in the longer term period such as switch-over from analog to digital terrestrial networks. Digital technology helps spectrum to be used more efficiently. Therefore, more content per MHz is able to be delivered. In addition, digital networks are generally cost-effective to operate, which, in turn, acts as an opportunity for higher investments. Thus, growth of digital terrestrial television broadcasting platform has encouraged the usage of TV transmitters and is expected to increase its demand.

Which TV transmitter type is most commonly used for broadcasting?

UHF TV transmitter is mostly used for digital terrestrial television broadcasting. UHF broadcasting is carried out with the help of high-frequency vacuum tubes. Ultra-high frequency (UHF) is known as the radio frequencies in the range between 300 megahertz (MHz) and three gigahertz (GHz). The lower frequency signals fall into the VHF (very high frequency) or lower bands. UHF TV transmitters are used for cell phones, television broadcasting, satellite communication including GPS, direct to home broadcasting, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, other applications.

