Turbomolecular Pumps Market Expected to Reach $1,529 Million by 2025 | Increase in use of renewable energy offer significant growth potential for the global market

The New Report “Turbomolecular Pumps Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report includes the study of turbomolecular pumps market. The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,529 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Turbomolecular pump is a type of vacuum pump, which requires two-stage rotary vane pump so as to offer ultrahigh, reliable vacuum.

Factors such as high vacuum, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity offered by turbomolecular pumps and implementation of stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for turbomolecular pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of analytical instrumentation is expected to drive the market growth. However, high manufacturing costs of turbomolecular pump is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations in the market is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Agilent Turbomolecular, Atlas Copco, Busch, Ebara Technologies, Inc. KYKY Technology Co. LTD. Osaka Vacuum, Ltd. Shimadzu Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Ulvac, Welch

The global turbomolecular pumps market is segmented based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into magnetically levitated, oil lubricated, and hybrid. The magnetically levitated segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. The applications covered in the study include analytical instrumentation, semiconductors, R&D, and others. The analytical instrumentation segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Turbomolecular Pumps market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Turbomolecular Pumps market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

