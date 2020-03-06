Turbo Expander Market 2020 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Atlas Copco, Air Products, ACD, GE(Baker Hughes), Samsung

The Global Report Of Turbo Expander Industry The Company Profiles, Product Applications, Types And Segments, Capacity, Production Value, And Market Shares For Each And Every Company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2025 Market Development Trends Of Turbo Expander Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

Over the next five years, the global Turbo Expander market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 607 million by 2025, from USD 541.3 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Turbo Expander Market are

Cryostar, Hangyang Group, Atlas Copco, Air Products, ACD, GE(Baker Hughes), Samsung, L.A. Turbine, RMG, Turbogaz, Huayu, SASPG, Beifang Asp, Suzhou Xida, Jianyang Ruite, HNEC and Others.

A turbo expander, also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial-flow turbine, through which a high-pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor or generator.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Radial-Axial Turbo Expander, Radial Turbo Expander, Axial Turbo Expander and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Air separation, Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG), Petrochemical processing, Waste heat or other power recovery and Other.

Regions covered By Turbo Expander Market Report 2020 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

