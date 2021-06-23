Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market to Witness Exponential Growth By 2025

“The global tunable diode laser analyzer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 772.4 Mn in the year 2025.”

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers are instruments that are used in on-line gas analysis applications. Higher reliability, lower maintenance costs, lower downtimes, quicker responses, robust nature and high spectral resolutions coupled with accuracy makes the instrument as a vital tool in the gas measurement and monitoring industry finding applications in a broad range of industry sectors. Real-time performance monitoring, non-contact measurements, all-digital signal processing, web-based interface and connectivity are few unmatched characteristics of the TDLA instruments. Need to monitor & control the gas emissions at manufacturing and processing industries, environmental protection demands and reduction of operational costs in the process industry sector are few factors that have led to the increased implementations of these systems globally.

In our study, we have segmented the tunable diode laser analyzer market by measurement type, gas analyzer type and industry application. The measurement type segment of tunable diode laser analyzer market includes in-situ and extractive measurement systems. The gas analyzer types that constitute the market are oxygen analyzers, ammonia analyzers, COx analyzers, moisture analyzers, Hx analyzers, CxHx analyzers and others. The industry applications of tunable diode laser analyzers are power, oil & gas, mining & metal, chemicals, fertilizers, paper & pulp, cement and others. On the basis of geography, the tunable diode laser analyzer market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The fears of extinction of crude oil and petroleum reserves has propelled scientists to find for alternative energy resources. In the beginning of the 21st century, scientists in North America discovered shale gas as an alternative energy source. Since its discovery in the year 200, shale gas has been increasingly used in North America in various applications. Currently, US is the largest producer for shale gas that is used for commercial purposes. TDLA finds good applications in the shale gas industry as it is used for single gas component analysis and for combustion control while producing the shale gas.

Municipal waste incinerators, coal-fired power plants, metal industry, safety measures in coke oven gas, process optimization by real-time monitoring, and increasing efficiency in smelters are some of the industrial applications of tunable diode laser analyzers. Besides these, the instruments also find their applications in chemicals, paper & pulp and cement industry sectors. Broadly the applications for TDLA instruments can be put up into combustion, environment safety, process and storage and transportation purposes.

Currently, the tunable diode laser analyzer market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factors. The most significant factor that has impacted the growth of this industry is the ease of availability of the instrument and lower maintenance costs coupled with lower downtimes of the instrument. Over the years the TDLA industry has experienced occasional highs and lows as a result of the changes in economy, weather conditions and the interest from new investors. The spending on such instruments by industrialists in various end-use sectors has changed drastically that present large opportunities to the businesses today. The in-situ gas measurement using these tunable diode laser analyzers have been popular in the last decade.

