Tumor-specific Antigen Market Size, Growth, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The scope of this report is broad and covers category, source and applications of Tumor-specific Antigen. The market has been segmented by source into coding region and Non-Coding region. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region of the Tumor-specific antigen market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Tumor-specific antigen market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the Tumor-specific antigen market.

– 75 data tables and 61 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for tumor-specific antigen

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of various types of product available in the tumor-specific antigen market and discussion of their potential applications

– Information on oncofetal, oncoviral, overexpressed/accumulated, mutated, lineage restricted and idiotypic tumor-specific antigens and discussion of their specific targets

– Insights into regulatory framework and policies and funding initiatives by the government for cancer research

– A look into advancements in antigen specific T-Cell therapy for cancer and innovation within the industry

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global tumor-specific antigen market including Agilent Technologies Inc., AIVITA Biomedical, Eli Lilly and Co., GO Therapeutics and Merck Millipore

Tumor-specific Antigen are compounds that are produced in tumor cells. These cells trigger an immune response in the host. Tumor Antigen are not membrane proteins, but cytosolic protein derivatives. Tumor Antigen are potential candidates for adoption in cancer therapy as these are beneficial tumor markers in the identification of tumor cells through diagnostic tests.

The global Tumor-specific antigen market will witness rapid growth over the forecast period (2018-2023) as cancer prevalence forecast is high. Surging demand for potential cancer biomarker candidates, increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing investments in cancer diagnosis and research are the main factors boosting global Tumor-specific antigen market growth. In addition, factors such as rising focus on the development of targeted therapies and advancements in antigen specific T-cell therapy for cancer are providing traction for global Tumor-specific market growth over the forecast period (2018- 2023).

The advent of advanced technologies in cancer immunotherapy and regulatory approval of new monoclonal antibodies provides a major impetus for the global Tumor-specific antigen market. Cytolytic T lymphocytes, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells and other antigenic peptides are some subsets of T-cell therapies that are extensively used in cancer therapy. According to the American Cancer Society in 2017, over a dozen monoclonal antibodies have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of certain cancers. By 2018, immune response for a range of cancers including kidney, lung, brain (especially glioblastoma), breast,

cervical, colorectal, lymphoma, melanoma, pancreatic and prostate cancer were under investigation. According to Our World in Data (published in July 2015 and last revised with substantial revision in 2018.), approximately REDACTED people had cancer in 1990. That has increased by two-fold in 2016. The figures are currently at REDACTED worldwide. Breast cancer has been identified as the leading type of cancer. REDACTED people had breast cancer in 2016. Meanwhile, REDACTED, REDACTED and REDACTED people had colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer, respectively, in 2016. The increased incidence of various cancer enhances the need for Tumor-specific antigen.

Moreover, rising investments in cancer-based research are major boosting factors for the global Tumor-specific antigen market. According to the Worldwide Cancer Research Fund, across the globe, cancer research funding is increasing by REDACTED annually. By 2020, total expenditure on cancer research isanticipated to reach REDACTED. In addition, Cancer Research U.K., the U.S. federal government, the Australian Government and others are determined to make strides in cancer-based research and are investing accordingly.

The global Tumor-specific antigen market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2023, total revenues are expected to reach around REDACTED, registering an increase of REDACTED, from REDACTED in 2017.

This report provides an analysis based on each market segment: by category, source and application.The Source segment is further sub-segmented into coding region and Non-Coding region. The Tumor-specific antigen market by Non-Coding region held the largest market share, REDACTED in 2017 in terms of revenue. By 2023, total revenue from Non-Coding Tumor-specific Antigen is expected to reach around REDACTED. The Non-Coding segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of REDACTED till 2023.

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Tumor-specific Antigen Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Through following the Tumor-specific Antigen Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theTumor-specific Antigen Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Tumor-specific Antigen Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Tumor-specific Antigen Market is likely to grow. Tumor-specific Antigen Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Tumor-specific Antigen Market.

