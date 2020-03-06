Tube Packaging Market 2020 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2026

The Global Tube Packaging Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Tube Packaging market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Tube Packaging market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The tube packaging market was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025

Company Coverage

Custom Paper Tubes, VisiPak, Amcor, Albea Group, Sonoco, Boya Packaging, KGK, Unette, Shanghai San Ying Packaging, Suhu Tube, Jonesville, Chicago Paper Tube&Can, Montebello, Huhtamaki, Jinan Huanyu, Visican, Aisa, M&H Plastics, Yazoo, Guangzhou Sunway, Essel Propack, Constantia Flexibles, World Wide Packaging

Segment by Type

Aluminum Tubes

Plastic Tubes

Paper Tubes

Segment by Application

Oral Care and Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Adhesives and Sealants

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Scope of the Report

Tube packaging is in widespread use for creams, ointments, gels, and even thick liquids. It is also used for solids as it offers a layer of protecting, preventing the contents from breakage. They come in a variety of packing like squeeze, twist, stick and are primarily made up of plastic, paper, and aluminum.

Key Market Trends

Plastics to Drive the Market Growth

– Plastic is a prominent material used in tube packaging, due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. In addition, it is odorless and offers a pleasant appearance.

– As convenience and hygiene are gaining importance across regions, the demand for plastic tubes is propelling, specifically in the cosmetic industry.

– However, over the last decade, the environmental impacts of plastic have resulted in a slowdown of the segment.

– Nevertheless, sustainable packaging has ensured significant amounts of plastic recycling and innovations in material technology that have enabled the development of environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions.

– Furthermore, increased focus and developments in recycled plastic is overruling the drawbacks of plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– The population in Asia-Pacific is increasingly improving its lifestyle and living standards. This factor coupled with the rising trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products and awareness for health and hygiene is driving the market in the region.

– Apart from cosmetic demand from the region, Asia-Pacific countries are significantly exporting cosmetic products to the US. According to the International Trade Administration, over 20% of US. global exports are via Asian countries.

– Moreover, the demand for healthcare and hygiene in the country is also high. In China with a population of 1.37 billion, the oral disease has a large burden on the government healthcare system and is an even greater economic burden on individuals. Periodontal diseases are common in India as well. these factors have resulted in an increased demand for toothpaste and other oral care products that use tube packaging.

– Besides, China accounted for 51% of the world’s plastic scrap imports in 2017, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. This emphasis on plastic recycling is also estimated to expand the plastic tube packaging sector, thereby, supporting the growth of tube packaging

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Tube Packaging Production by Regions

5 Tube Packaging Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Tube Packaging Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with forecast, product margin, cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Tube Packaging Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion

