Truck Telematics Market Size, Emerging-Trends, Statistics, Key-Drivers, 2019 Growth-Projections, Services-Solutions, Innovative-Technology, Opportunities, Advancements & Forecast-2026

Summary

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Fleetmatics Group PLC

Trimble

TomTom

MiX Telematics

Actsoft’s

Ctrack

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

KORE

Masternaut

AirIQ

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Truck Telematics Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Truck Telematics Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Plug and Play Telematics

2.1.2 Hardwired Install Telematics

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Three: Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Light Truck

3.1.2 Heavy Truck

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Four: Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

5.1 Fleetmatics Group PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Trimble (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 TomTom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 MiX Telematics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Actsoft’s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Ctrack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Daimler FleetBoard GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 KORE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Masternaut (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 AirIQ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter Six: Conclusion

