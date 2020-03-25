TrendSights Analysis Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025

The recent market report on the global TrendSights Analysis market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the TrendSights Analysis market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global TrendSights Analysis market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the TrendSights Analysis market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Health & Wellness is one of the eight mega-trends that GlobalData covers as part of our TrendSights series of consumer insight studies. This analysis – Carbs are Bad, Fat is Good – covers a particular health and weight management theme within this mega-trend. Consumers have become savvy about food ingredients, seeking more effective ways to maintain or improve their health and weight. This report explore changes to perceptions of particular nutrients such as carbohydrates and fats.

Consumers’ perceptions of carbohydrate and fats are changing. Consumers see refined carbs, including white bread, rice, and noodles, as negative for their health and weight management. On the other hand, consumer sentiment towards fat is becoming positive. Trending diets, such as ketogenic and paleo, are low-carb, and encourage eating fats (particularly keto) and avoiding carbs. These diets have been also contributing to the change of the view of fats and carbs.

Scope

– What to eat is one of consumers’ key considerations. Pursuing health and weight management are two key motivations for consumers to seek specific diets.

– Consumers have become savvy about nutrients, and understand that not all fats or carbs are equal in terms of impact on their health.

– All consumers have the potential to be drawn to products that favor fats over carbs depending on their specific needs and how they define value and quality.

