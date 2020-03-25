Trends in the Laboratory Ovens Market 2019-2026

Global “Laboratory Ovens ” Market Research Study

The report bifurcates the global “Laboratory Ovens ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Key Segments

By Oven Type Gravity Convection Mechanical Convection Vacuum Ovens Cleanroom Ovens Others

By Capacity Small Capacity (Under 2 cu. Ft.) Standard Capacity (2 cu. Ft-6 cu. Ft.) Large Capacity (Above 6 cu. Ft.)

By End-User Biosafety Laboratories Clinical and Medical Laboratories Incubator Laboratories Production Laboratories Research & Development (R&D) Laboratories Others



Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

InterFocus Ltd., Carbolite Gero Limited, JIM Engineering Ltd, SciQuip, Terra Universal. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ted Pella, Inc., BINDER GmbH, BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., Agilent Technologies, Panasonic Biomedical, VWR (Avantor), Yamato Scientific America Inc., Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD.

