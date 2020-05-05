Trending Today: Biosimilar Market Size Trends, Analysis Outlook| Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon

QY Research Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Biosimilar Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.

>>Top Players are Covered in this Report: Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Genor BioPharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis, Pfizer, Reliance Life Sciences

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 2020-

The report offers a complete research study of the Global Biosimilar Market that includes accurate forecasts and analysis at global, regional, and country levels. It provides a comprehensive view of the global Biosimilar market and detailed value chain analysis to help players to closely understand important changes in business activities observed across the industry. It also offers a deep segmental analysis of the global Biosimilar market where key product and application segments are shed light upon. Readers are provided with actual market figures related to the size of the global Biosimilar market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Segment by Type

Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin, Others

Market Segment by Application

Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

Global Biosimilar Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Biosimilar market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Biosimilar market.

Regions Covered in the Global Biosimilar Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Areas of Focus

Major trends

Market and pricing issues

Customary business practices

Government presence in the market

Extent of commerciality in the market

Involvement of functional disciples in market performance

Geographic limitations

Distribution, scheduling, performance, and supplier requirements

Important Questions Answered in this Report:-

What is the growth potential of the global Biosimilar market? Which company is currently leading the global Biosimilar market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period? What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years? Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share? How will the competitive landscape change in future? What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes? What will be the total production and consumption in the global Biosimilar market by 2025? Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Biosimilar market? Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biosimilar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosimilar

1.2 Biosimilar Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biosimilar Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Human Growth Hormones

1.2.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.4 Insulin

1.2.5 Peptides

1.2.6 Erythropoietin

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Biosimilar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biosimilar Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.3.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency

1.3.5 Infectious Diseases

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Biosimilar Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biosimilar Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biosimilar Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biosimilar Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biosimilar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biosimilar Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biosimilar Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biosimilar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biosimilar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biosimilar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biosimilar Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biosimilar Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Biosimilar Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Biosimilar Production

3.4.1 North America Biosimilar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Biosimilar Production

3.5.1 Europe Biosimilar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Biosimilar Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Biosimilar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Biosimilar Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Biosimilar Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Biosimilar Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biosimilar Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Biosimilar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biosimilar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Biosimilar Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Biosimilar Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biosimilar Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Biosimilar Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Biosimilar Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Biosimilar Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Biosimilar Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Biosimilar Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biosimilar Business

7.1 Allergan plc

7.1.1 Allergan plc Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allergan plc Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BIOCAD

7.2.1 BIOCAD Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BIOCAD Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Biocon

7.3.1 Biocon Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Biocon Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BioXpress Therapeutics

7.4.1 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Celltrion

7.6.1 Celltrion Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Celltrion Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Coherus BioSciences

7.7.1 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

7.8.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Genor BioPharma

7.9.1 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

7.10.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Biosimilar Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Novartis

7.12 Pfizer

7.13 Reliance Life Sciences

8 Biosimilar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biosimilar Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biosimilar

8.4 Biosimilar Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Biosimilar Distributors List

9.3 Biosimilar Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Biosimilar Market Forecast

11.1 Global Biosimilar Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Biosimilar Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Biosimilar Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Biosimilar Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Biosimilar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Biosimilar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Biosimilar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Biosimilar Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Biosimilar Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Biosimilar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Biosimilar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Biosimilar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Biosimilar Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Biosimilar Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Biosimilar Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

