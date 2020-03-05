Trending 2020: Global Smart Parking Market Booming Worldwide

Global Smart Parking Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concerns of parking amid growth in the number of vehicles.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the smart parking market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Technologies, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Amano Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, AppyParking, Smart Parking, TKH GROUP, and Nedap.

Market Definition: Global Smart Parking Market

Smart parking is a parking technology that involves usage of combined resources of modern technology and human resources so that there is least amount of resources consumed and there is an increased efficiency. Smart parking connects with the different sensors situated on the street and on the parking infrastructures and connects with the vehicle sensors, using the combined data to safely park the vehicles, without any collision.

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding the solutions for parking is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of implementing and subsequent increase in cost of the vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of smart parking is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Parking Market

By System Type

Guided Park Assist

Smart Park Assist

By Component

Parking Sensors

Steering Angle Sensors

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Display Unit

By Sensor Technology

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

By Vertical

Government

Commercial

By Solution

Security & Surveillance

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

License Plate Recognition

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Smart Parking Market Industry are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Valeo

Delphi Technologies

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, China launched a first of its kind diagonal smart parking garage that drives and allocates the vehicles to a unique spot. In this smart parking system, the driver parks the car on a driving platform and the platform parks the vehicles in a free parking spot, retrieving the vehicle afterwards whenever the driver requires it.

In November 2016, Thai government announced their plans to adopt the 4.0 initiative with Bosch backing this initiative and planning to roll out automated valet parking based on this interconnection.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Parking Market

Global smart parking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart parking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Smart Parking Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

