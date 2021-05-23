Trending 2020: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Booming Worldwide

The market data included in this Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market report helps businesses to successfully make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). All this data and information is very significant to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. This Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market report suits your business requirements in many ways and also assists in informed decision making and smart working. With the Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market By Technology (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE), Services (Over-The-Air Updates, Infotainment, Driver Assistance, Live Traffic Information, eCall, Vehicle Self-Diagnosis, Intelligent Parking, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management), End-Users (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Global embedded connectivity solutions market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing trends and adoptions of connectivity solutions globally in different applications of a vehicle.

Key Market Competitors: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the embedded connectivity solutions market are Airbiquity Inc.; TomTom International BV; Cisco; Apple Inc.; Delphi Technologies; HARMAN International; Microsoft; QNX Software Systems Limited; Verizon; Sierra Wireless; Intel Corporation; Aeris; Google; NXP Semiconductors; IMS – Part of Trak Global Group; Robert Bosch GmbH; WirelessCar; Texas Instruments Incorporated and Vodafone Automotive SpA.

Market Definition: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Embedded connectivity solutions are technological services and offerings that provide real-time information. This solution is basically a part of the overall electrical and mechanical system which includes the hardware, software and mechanical system as well. The implementation of this service in vehicles provide the driver of the vehicle to be connected with various online platforms, providing safety, security, enhanced performance, comfort and better networking technology.

Market Drivers:

Increased effectiveness and efficiency of performance in a vehicle as it provides real-time updates and information; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in demand for automated & management transportation systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with the implementation and complications in the integration of these connectivity services with the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the theft of data and privacy concerns is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, NXP Semiconductors announced the launch of a new vehicle network processing chipset which will enable automotive OEM’s to provide consumers with connectivity solutions to their consumers. The chipsets termed as “MPC-LS” is a combination of NXP’s “MPC5748G” microcontroller along with “LS1043A” communications processor.

In February 2017, Sierra Wireless announced that Volkswagen AG has chosen Sierra Wireless’s “AirPrime AR Series modules” and their “Legato software platform” for the integration of these services in the next generation of the connected cars which will be commercialised by the beginning of 2018 globally.

Competitive Analysis: Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Global embedded connectivity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of embedded connectivity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Questions Answered in Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Industry market:

– The Global Embedded Connectivity Solutions Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

