Trending 2020 Global Coil Coating Market Global Market Scenario and Growth Strategies by 2025

The Global Coil Coating Market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, from USD 5.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in the global coil coating market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Valspar Corporation. BASF SE, DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, Chemical Limited, Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG,among others.

Global Coil Coating Market, By Type (Polyester, Fluropolymer, Siliconized Polyester, Plastisol, and Others), By Application (Steel & Aluminum), By End User Industry (Building & Construction, Appliances, Automotive, and Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Coil Coating Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the coil coating market in the next 8 years. Coil coatings are eco-friendly and low-toxic in nature with high tensile strength and high initial adhesion property. Coil coating is a process where an organic coating material is applied on rolled metal strip in a continuous and automated process. The process involves cleaning along with chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface with single or multiple applications of liquid paints or coating powders, which are subsequently laminated with plastic films before manufacturing in to end product.

One of the main factors for the growth of coil coating market is the rise in the construction activities in residential and non-residential sectors. Increased urbanization and emerging nations such as the China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, and Turkey has fast-tracked the construction of new buildings, which plays an important role for the growth of coil coating market in residential as well as non-residential sectors.

In Dec 2016, AkzoNobel acquired the global Industrial Coatings business of BASF, and became the topmost supplier of coil coatings in the world.

In Apr 2017, Danieli Fata Hunter, launched a double-coated continuous coil coating with the capacity of 250,000 tons of coated steel per annum. This is a 600-fpm (183 mpm) line with the processing of cold rolled, galvanized, pickled hot band and Galvalume steel coils.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing in competitiveness of leading coil coating manufacturers

Increased in number of growing demand from downstream industries

High growth in the construction ,automotive, & appliance industry

Stringent government regulations

Significant growth in high energy

Growing number in high raw material prices

Expensive coating technologies

Bare edges limits the use of coil coatings

Market Segmentation: Global Coil Coating Market

The global coil coating market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global coil coating market is segmented polyester, fluropolymer, siliconized polyester, plastisol, and others.

Based on application, the global coil coating market is segmented polyester, steel & aluminum and others.

On the basis of end users, the global coil coating market is segmented into building & construction, appliances, automotive, and others.

Based on geography, the global coil coating market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Coil Coating Market

The global coil coating market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coil coating market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Coil Coating Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

