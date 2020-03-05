Trending 2020 Global Architectural Coatings Market Global Market Scenario and Growth Strategies by 2025

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries, Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co, Ltd, KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc, Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Global Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others), Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne), Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-market&skp

Segmentation: Global Architectural Coatings Market

Global architectural coatings market is segmented into four notable segments which are resin type, technology, function and application.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyesters, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and others.

In September 2019, PPG Industries, Inc. launched PPG Services, digitally enabled service. This platform is used for businesses which has multiple facilities in the U.S. This identifies and connects professional painters and general painting maintenance project. This service launch will help to build long term growth strategy by delivering digital solutions.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into waterborne and solventborne.

In September 2019, AXALTA Coating Systems, LLC has acquired Capital Paints, powder coatings manufacturing company based in UAE. This company has specialized in thermosetting powder coatings manufacturing for architectural powder coatings. This acquisition has been done for the strategic expansion of their powder coating business in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into ceramics, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, varnishes and others.

In August 2019, NIPSEA GROUP acquired DuluxGroup Ltd., an Australian paint maker for USD 2.71 billion. This acquisition benefits the company to expand its business in Australia and New Zealand.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, coatings for wood, floor coatings, and roof coatings.

In April 2019, BASF SE and KIKUSUI Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., a company engaged in production of architectural finishing coatings has partnered to raise the awareness about architectural paint longevity. This collaboration will retain the durable building of Japan. With this co-branding the BASF’s light stabilizer, Tinuvin will protect the Waterborne Fine Coat Silicon from harmful UV rays. This collaboration will definitely raise the awareness about the durability in architectural coatings. This merger will also help to offer various other products to KIKUSUI.

Top Key Players in Architectural Coatings Market Industry are:

Akzo Nobel N.V

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

NIPSEA Group

BASF SE

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-market&skp

Product Launches

In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

Research Methodology: Global Architectural Coatings Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Product Experts, Engineers, Service Providers, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]