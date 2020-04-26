Trending 2020 Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Size,Share Metrics| 3M, Berry Global, Avery Dennison

Research report on global Double-coated Medical Tapes market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report offers highly detailed competitive analysis of the Global Double-coated Medical Tapes industry, where the business and industry growth of leading companies are thoroughly evaluated on the basis of production, product portfolio, recent developments, technology, geographical footprint, and various other factors. The authors of the report have also provided information on future changes in the competitive landscape and the expected nature of competition in the global Double-coated Medical Tapes industry. This will help players to prepare themselves well for any unforeseen situations in the industry competition and give a tough competition to other players in the global Double-coated Medical Tapes industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Double-coated Medical Tapes market, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Top Key Players Covered:

3M, Berry Global, Avery Dennison, Mactac Europe, Scapa Group, NADCO Tapes & Labels, MBK Tape Solution, Medco Lab

Market Segments By Type Covered:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Material, Polyethylene (PE) Material, Polypropylene (PP) Material, Nonwoven Fabrics Material

Market Segments By Application Covered:

Medical Machinery, Bandage, Prosthetic, Wound Care, Other

Regions Covered in the Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Highlights of the Report

– Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2025

– Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

– Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Double-coated Medical Tapes market

– Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Double-coated Medical Tapes market

– Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

– Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Double-coated Medical Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Material

1.3.3 Polyethylene (PE) Material

1.3.4 Polypropylene (PP) Material

1.3.5 Nonwoven Fabrics Material

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Medical Machinery

1.4.3 Bandage

1.4.4 Prosthetic

1.4.5 Wound Care

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Double-coated Medical Tapes Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Double-coated Medical Tapes Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Double-coated Medical Tapes Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Double-coated Medical Tapes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Double-coated Medical Tapes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Double-coated Medical Tapes Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Double-coated Medical Tapes Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Double-coated Medical Tapes Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Double-coated Medical Tapes Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Corporation Information

8.1.2 3M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 3M Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.1.5 3M SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 3M Recent Developments

8.2 Berry Global

8.2.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

8.2.2 Berry Global Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Berry Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.2.5 Berry Global SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

8.3 Avery Dennison

8.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

8.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Avery Dennison Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.3.5 Avery Dennison SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

8.4 Mactac Europe

8.4.1 Mactac Europe Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mactac Europe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Mactac Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.4.5 Mactac Europe SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Mactac Europe Recent Developments

8.5 Scapa Group

8.5.1 Scapa Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Scapa Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Scapa Group Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.5.5 Scapa Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Scapa Group Recent Developments

8.6 NADCO Tapes & Labels

8.6.1 NADCO Tapes & Labels Corporation Information

8.6.2 NADCO Tapes & Labels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 NADCO Tapes & Labels Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.6.5 NADCO Tapes & Labels SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 NADCO Tapes & Labels Recent Developments

8.7 MBK Tape Solution

8.7.1 MBK Tape Solution Corporation Information

8.7.2 MBK Tape Solution Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 MBK Tape Solution Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.7.5 MBK Tape Solution SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 MBK Tape Solution Recent Developments

8.8 Medco Lab

8.8.1 Medco Lab Corporation Information

8.8.2 Medco Lab Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Medco Lab Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Double-coated Medical Tapes Products and Services

8.8.5 Medco Lab SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Medco Lab Recent Developments

9 Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Double-coated Medical Tapes Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Double-coated Medical Tapes Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Double-coated Medical Tapes Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Double-coated Medical Tapes Sales Channels

11.2.2 Double-coated Medical Tapes Distributors

11.3 Double-coated Medical Tapes Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

