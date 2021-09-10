Trending (2020-2026) Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market is Thriving Worldwide | AkzoNobel, Henkel, BASF

Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 24 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market:AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, BASF, Valspar, Beckers Group, DuPont, Henkel, Wacker Chemie, Kansai Paint Chemical, Alumax Industrial, JK Surface Coatings

Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market Segmentation By Product:Primer Coatings, Back Coatings, Top Coatings

Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market Segmentation By Application:Commercial Building, Industrial Building, Residential Building

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Primer Coatings

1.4.3 Back Coatings

1.4.4 Top Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Building

1.5.3 Industrial Building

1.5.4 Residential Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production

4.2.2 United States Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production

4.3.2 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production

4.4.2 China Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production

4.5.2 Japan Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue by Type

6.3 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.1.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 PPG Industries

8.2.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.2.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BASF

8.3.1 BASF Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.3.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Valspar

8.4.1 Valspar Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.4.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Beckers Group

8.5.1 Beckers Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.5.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 DuPont

8.6.1 DuPont Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.6.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Henkel

8.7.1 Henkel Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.7.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Wacker Chemie

8.8.1 Wacker Chemie Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.8.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kansai Paint Chemical

8.9.1 Kansai Paint Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.9.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Alumax Industrial

8.10.1 Alumax Industrial Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings

8.10.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 JK Surface Coatings

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Upstream Market

11.1.1 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Raw Material

11.1.3 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Distributors

11.5 Solvent-borne Coil Coatings Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

