Trending (2020-2026) Non-Woven Adhesive Market Regional Forecast | Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller

The report titled Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Woven Adhesive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Woven Adhesive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Woven Adhesive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Non-Woven Adhesive market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Non-Woven Adhesive Market are Studied: Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Savare, Beardow Adams, Adtek Malaysia, Moresco, Palmetto Adhesives Company, Cattie Adhesives, Guangdong Nenghui

Segmentation by Type: SBC-based Adhesives, APAO-based Adhesives

Segmentation by Application: Feminine Hygiene Products Diaper, Diaper and Incontinence Products, Surgical Products

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Non-Woven Adhesive market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Non-Woven Adhesive industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Non-Woven Adhesive trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Non-Woven Adhesive developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Non-Woven Adhesive industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Non-Woven Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Woven Adhesive

1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Alkaline

1.2.3 PEM

1.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Research

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Woven Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Woven Adhesive Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Non-Woven Adhesive Production

3.6.1 China Non-Woven Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Woven Adhesive Business

7.1 Hydrogenics Corp.

7.1.1 Hydrogenics Corp. Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hydrogenics Corp. Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ITM Power Plc

7.2.1 ITM Power Plc Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ITM Power Plc Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 McPhy Energy SA

7.3.1 McPhy Energy SA Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 McPhy Energy SA Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nel ASA

7.4.1 Nel ASA Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nel ASA Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens AG

7.5.1 Siemens AG Non-Woven Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens AG Non-Woven Adhesive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Non-Woven Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive

8.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Distributors List

9.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Woven Adhesive (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Adhesive (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Woven Adhesive (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Non-Woven Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Adhesive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Adhesive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Adhesive by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Adhesive

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Woven Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Woven Adhesive by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Adhesive by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer