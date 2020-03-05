Trending (2020-2026) : Natural Gas Liquids Market By Products, Competitive Situation, Size, Growth, Manufacturers And Trends

Natural Gas Liquids Market Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Top Companies, Development, Application, Importance, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Production, Supply, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Forecast, Type and End-User, Opportunity, Demand, Historical Data, Business Insights, Research Methodology and many more…

Natural Gas Liquids research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: Shell, Chesapeake Energy, ConocoPhillips, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil, BP, Range Resources, Equinor, SilverBow Resources, Linn Energy

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

By Type: Ethane, Propane, Isobutane, Normal butane, Pentane, Pentane plus

By Applications: Petrochemicals industry, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Chemical and refinery

Global Natural Gas Liquids Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Natural Gas Liquids market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Critical questions addressed by the Natural Gas Liquids Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Natural Gas Liquids market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Natural Gas Liquids market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Natural Gas Liquids Market Overview

1.1 Natural Gas Liquids Product Overview

1.2 Natural Gas Liquids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethane

1.2.2 Propane

1.2.3 Isobutane

1.2.4 Normal butane

1.2.5 Pentane

1.2.6 Pentane plus

1.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Natural Gas Liquids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Natural Gas Liquids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Gas Liquids Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Natural Gas Liquids Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Shell

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Shell Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Chesapeake Energy

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 ConocoPhillips

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 ConocoPhillips Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 SM Energy

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Exxon Mobil

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Exxon Mobil Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 BP

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 BP Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Range Resources

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Range Resources Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Equinor

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Equinor Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 SilverBow Resources

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 SilverBow Resources Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Linn Energy

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Natural Gas Liquids Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Linn Energy Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

4 Natural Gas Liquids Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Natural Gas Liquids Application/End Users

5.1 Natural Gas Liquids Segment by Application

5.1.1 Petrochemicals industry

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.1.5 Transportation

5.1.6 Chemical and refinery

5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Forecast

6.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Natural Gas Liquids Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Ethane Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Propane Gowth Forecast

6.4 Natural Gas Liquids Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Forecast in Petrochemicals industry

6.4.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids Forecast in Residential

7 Natural Gas Liquids Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Natural Gas Liquids Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Natural Gas Liquids Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

