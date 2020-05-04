Trending (2020-2026): Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market is Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies | Hexcel, Toray, SGL Group

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 20 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market :Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Toray, Teijin, DowAksa, Holding Company Composite, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Liso Composite Material

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segmentation By Product :PAN-based, Pitch-based, Rayon-based, Other

Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segmentation By Application :Aerospace and Defense, Sports Equipment, Automotive, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

1.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PAN-based

1.2.3 Pitch-based

1.2.4 Rayon-based

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Sports Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production

3.5.1 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Business

7.1 Hexcel

7.1.1 Hexcel Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SGL Group

7.3.1 SGL Group Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray

7.4.1 Toray Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Teijin

7.5.1 Teijin Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DowAksa

7.6.1 DowAksa Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Holding Company Composite

7.7.1 Holding Company Composite Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Holding Company Composite Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

7.8.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Plasan Carbon Composites

7.9.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Liso Composite Material

7.10.1 Liso Composite Material Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Liso Composite Material Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

8.4 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Distributors List

9.3 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer



