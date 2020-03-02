Trending (2020-2026) Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market is Booming Worldwide | BASF, Evonik, Huntsman

Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report titled Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market:Olin Corporation(DOW), Hexion, Huntsman, KUKDO, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Air Products, Royce International, Cardolite

Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Segmentation By Product:Aliphatic Amines, Dicyandiamide, Amidoamine, Polyamide, Others

Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Segmentation By Application:Coatings, Construction, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Composites, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Amine-based Epoxy Hardener

1.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aliphatic Amines

1.2.3 Dicyandiamide

1.2.4 Amidoamine

1.2.5 Polyamide

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Segment by Application

1.3.1 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Adhesives

1.3.7 Composites

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Size

1.5.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production

3.4.1 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production

3.5.1 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Business

7.1 Olin Corporation(DOW)

7.1.1 Olin Corporation(DOW) Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Olin Corporation(DOW) Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexion

7.2.1 Hexion Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexion Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huntsman Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 KUKDO

7.4.1 KUKDO Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 KUKDO Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Reichhold

7.5.1 Reichhold Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Reichhold Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Atul

7.6.1 Atul Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Atul Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aditya Birla Group

7.7.1 Aditya Birla Group Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aditya Birla Group Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BASF Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Evonik

7.9.1 Evonik Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Evonik Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Air Products

7.10.1 Air Products Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Air Products Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Royce International

7.12 Cardolite

8 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Amine-based Epoxy Hardener

8.4 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Distributors List

9.3 Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Market Forecast

11.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Amine-based Epoxy Hardener Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

