Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications | H&R Group, Nynas, Total

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( H&R Group, Nynas, Total, CPC Corporation, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai Group ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does.

H&R Group accounted for 35.27% of The global Reated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) production volume market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 20.83%, 12.94% including Nynas and Total.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. Major consumption market mainly located in China takes the market share of 33.17% in 2015, Europe followed by with 25.64% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to The global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market was 730 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 960 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market:

H&R Group, Nynas, Total, CPC Corporation, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE), and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market?

✒ How are the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

High Sulphur TDAE

Low Sulphur TDAE

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car Tyre

Commercial Car Tyre

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) market.

Table of Contents

1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Overview

1.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Overview

1.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Sulphur TDAE

1.2.2 Low Sulphur TDAE

1.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 H&R Group

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 H&R Group Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Nynas

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Nynas Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Total

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Total Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 CPC Corporation

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 CPC Corporation Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 IRPC

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 IRPC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 CNOOC

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 CNOOC Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Shandong Tianyuan Chemical Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 ATDM

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 ATDM Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Suzhou Jiutai Group

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Suzhou Jiutai Group Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

4 Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

