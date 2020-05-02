Travel Retail Market Is Thriving| Aer Rianta International, Lotte Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, 3Sixty Duty Free

The Global Travel Retail Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Aer Rianta International, DFS Group Ltd., KING POWER International, DubaiDutyFree.com, China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Dufry, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Lotte Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, THE SHILLA DUTY FREE, Flemingo, JR/Group, Qatar Duty Free, 3Sixty Duty Free.

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Travel Retail Industry

Market Drivers:

Surge in adoption of travel & tourism services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rush in the levels of urbanization of the world is expected to augment growth in the market

Better facilitation for travelling which is a result of digitalization in airports inducing a rise in the population travelling across different regions is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the presence of regulations for sales of particular goods only in the airport sales channel is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the operations of these retail shops reducing the profit margins/ratio of sales; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Currency fluctuations, growing corruption and grey market also hampers the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product Type: Perfume & Cosmetics, Wine & Spirits, Electronics, Fashion & Accessories, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionaries & Catering, Tobacco, Others

By Sales Channel: Airport, Cruise Liner, Railway Station, Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops

Top Players in the Market are: Aer Rianta International, DFS Group Ltd., KING POWER International, DubaiDutyFree.com, China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Dufry, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Lotte Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, THE SHILLA DUTY FREE, Flemingo, JR/Group, Qatar Duty Free, 3Sixty Duty Free.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Travel Retail market?

The Travel Retail market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies.

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Travel Retail Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Travel Retail Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

