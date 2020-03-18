Travel Insurance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2023

Over the next five years, travel insurance is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of revenue, reaching US $ 20,900 million by 2023, compared to US $ 13,800 million in 2017.

This report examines the current scenario (the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects for the global travel insurance market for 2018-2023.

Travel insurance represents only a very small part of the general general insurance market, it covers single trips, multiple annual trips and long stays. and the details are mainly medical expenses, cancellation of the trip, loss of luggage, theft accident and other losses suffered while traveling, either abroad or in one’s own country.

Among different applications? in 2022, the family traveler will occupy the largest share, i.e. 45.59%

Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that share the most percentage.

The report also presents the landscape of market competition and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main market players. The main actors addressed in this report:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

general

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japon

CSA travel protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Assistance Mapfre

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

This report provides a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities in the travel insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher takes into account the value generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

One way ticket

Annual multi-trips

Segmentation by application:

Family traveler

The elderly

Business traveler

Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global travel insurance market by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Understand the structure of the travel insurance market by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in travel insurance, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze travel insurance with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

Project the size of the travel insurance submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

