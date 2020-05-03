Travel Insurance Market Application 2020- Global Market Size, Industry Growth, Share Investment By 2025

The global travel Insurance market was valued at USD 18.9 billion in 2017 driven by range of risks associated with travel, medical expenses, loss or theft of personal possessions, personal liability and legal expenses. The global travel insurance industry size is expected to be valued at more than USD 35 billion by 2025 owing to increasing levels of tourism globally.

The global travel Insurance market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the travel Insurance market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions.

Request for sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/78

The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global travel Insurance market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.

The competitive landscape of the global travel insurance market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies including Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd, Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Munich Reinsurance Company, Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., MAPFRE Insurance Company Inc., Prudential Financial Inc., and Chubb Limited amongst others have a broader presence within the global market.

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/travel-insurance-market

Key Segments of the Global Travel Insurance Market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damages

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Domestic Travel

Outbound Travel

Type of Travel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Business Travel

Leisure Travel

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain UK Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global travel insurance industry.

Growing trend of insuring one’s travel against unforeseeable circumstance and ensure a peaceful travel experience is driving the demand for travel insurances. Major companies are therefore striving to offer innovative solutions coupled with the latest technological advancements to address the increasing demand for travel insurance.

Global tourism is witnessing exponential growth due to several factors such as introduction of low fare aircraft carriers, increasing disposable income, and holiday entitlements amongst many others. Along with the boom in tourism, mandatory insurance regulations by several countries has provided lucrative revenue generation opportunities for insurance companies.

What does the report include?