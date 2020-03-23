Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Industry Business Opportunities and Global Market Insights by 2023

The Business Research Company’s Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The trauma fixation devices and equipment industry consists of sales of trauma fixation devices and equipment and related services. Trauma fixation devices and equipment are used in the treatment of patients suffering from physical trauma. They include internal fixation devices (plates and screws, intramedullary nails, compression hip screws, and cannulated screws) and external fixation devices (unilateral fixation, circular fixation, and hybrid fixation devices).

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents and sports injuries. According to WHO, approximately 1.35 million people die every year due to road traffic accidents. Also, around 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries resulting in a disability. In 2017 alone, according to the National Safety Council (NSC), exercise and the use of exercise equipment led to the most injuries (526,000). Basketball players reported 500,000 injuries, whereas bicycling sports specialists accounted to 457,000 injuries and 341,000 injuries were recorded for football players. Rapid rise in road accidents and sports injuries are expected to drive the trauma fixation devices and equipment market during the forecast period.

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Internal Fixation Devices External Fixation Devices

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals Trauma centers Ambulatory surgical centers

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market By Product Type:

Metal plates and screws Pins/wires Nails and rods Circular fixator Hybrid fixator Unilateral fixator

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market China Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market

……

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market are

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic Plc and Smith

Nephew.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

