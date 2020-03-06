Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement

The report titled “Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-2025.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activates.

Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: JDA Software, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Descartes, SAP SE, BluJay, TMW Systems, Omnitracs, ORTEC, HighJump, MercuryGate, One Network Enterprises, Precision Software and others.

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Railways

Roadways

On the basis of Application , the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is segmented into:

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Regional Analysis For Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

