Transparent Ceramics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The global market for transparent ceramics reached $194.1 million in 2016. The market should reach $227.3 million in 2017 and $548.7 million by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of transparent ceramic materials and their fabrication processes and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for transparent ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The transparent ceramic market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of transparent ceramics are provided, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for transparent ceramics are also identified and grouped into segments of aerospace and defense, consumer, energy, healthcare, mechanical and chemical, optics and optoelectronics, sensors and instrumentation, and other industries.

The second section provides a technological review of transparent ceramic materials, with a description of their types, and an outline of the most commonly used materials. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.

The third section consists of a global market analysis of transparent ceramics. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.

The analysis of current transparent ceramics revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for transparent ceramics within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2017 through 2022.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of transparent ceramics, together with a description of their products. This analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to transparent ceramic materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for transparent ceramics and related technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analysis of material properties such as wear resistance, corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, and weight or density composition.

– Insight into the different uses for these materials, from basic to end-use applications.

– Information pertaining to the market’s dynamics, including drivers, restraints and potential opportunities.

– Profiles of major players in the field.

Report Summary

Transparent ceramics are inorganic, non-metallic, polycrystalline materials characterized by light transmission in the visible as well as ultraviolet to infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum. The introduction of raw materials with improved characteristics (e.g., nanomaterials) and advanced fabrication processes that are more efficient and cost-effective have resulted in ceramics with enhanced optical properties being produced, helping to drive the popularity of these materials for applications in various industrial fields.

BCC Research has identified seven key sectors where transparent ceramics have a current and potential use: aerospace and defense, consumer; energy, healthcare, mechanical/chemical, optics and optoelectronics, and sensors and instrumentation.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive review of these materials, including their compositions and applications, and also outlines current technical issues and the latest technological developments.It also offers a detailed market analysis for transparent ceramics by segment (material, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for transparent ceramics increased from $165.8 million in 2015 to $194.1 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $227.3 million by the end of 2017, corresponding to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the two-year period.

Transparent ceramics for optical and optoelectronic applications currently represent the largest share of the market at an estimated 89.9% of the total in 2017, corresponding to $204.4 million in sales. Within this segment, transparent ceramics are primarily used for fabrication of lighting devices, lasers, and optical components.

The aerospace and defense sector also account for a significant share of the market with estimated revenues of $19.4 million in 2017, or 8.5% of the total. All the remaining applications combined (e.g.,consumer, energy, mechanical/chemical, sensors and instrumentation, and healthcare) represent 1.6% of the total.

Demand for transparent ceramics is projected to continue growing at a rapid pace during the next five years, due to a variety of factors, including the following:

– Increased penetration in different sectors, particularly optoelectronics, sensors and instrumentation, and energy.

– Healthy growth of certain industry segments, such as light-emitting diode lighting and solar cells, where transparent ceramics are being introduced.

– Availability of advanced raw materials and processing methods which will facilitate the manufacturing of products with improved properties.

– Rising levels of research and development activity.

As a result, the total market for transparent ceramics is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2017 to 2022, reaching global revenues of $548.7 million by 2022.