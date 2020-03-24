Transmission Sales Market Expected to Reach $22.08 billion by 2027 – Ariel, Atlas, Bauer Kompressoren, Caterpillar, Cummins, Gazprom, GE, HMS

Transmission Sales Market is accounted for $13.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growing shale gas production activities, increasing operational transmission pipelines, gas processing, FPS & LNG vessels, automation and transition to energy efficiency in oil & gas sector, and low cost of operation are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high maintenance cost, technical challenges such as manufacturing defects and improper installation are restricting market growth.

A transmission sales equipment pressurizes and circulates the gas inside a pipeline by providing efficient processing to the gas for safety or control systems, recovering and recompressing the processed gas, maintaining correct pressure levels, avoiding contamination of the processed gas, and processing of biogas coming from water and residential waste. The transmission sales market has 2 types of compressors that operate on positive displacement and dynamic mechanisms. They are used by various end-users such as oil & gas, power generation, water & wastewater management, and others, including chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, mining & metals, pulp & paper, and construction.

Based on type, reciprocating compressor segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its applications that include oil refineries, gas pipelines, chemical plants, natural gas processing plants, and refrigeration plants. This has helped the reciprocating segment to acquire the largest share in the transmission sales market. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising disposable income, growing demand for energy, and increasing foreign investments in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Transmission Sales market include Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco, Bauer Kompressoren, Caterpillar, Cummins, Gazprom, GE, HMS Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Ingersoll Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Siemen.

Types Covered:

– Axial Flow Compressor

– Centrifugal Compressor

– Reciprocating Compressor

– Rotary Compressor

Compression Medias Covered:

– Air Compression

– Gas Compression

Applications Covered:

– Artificial Lift

– Gas Processing Station

– Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) & Foot Pound Second (FPS)

– Storage & Facilities

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Oil & Gas

– Power Generation

– Water & Wastewater Management

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

