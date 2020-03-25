Transdermal Skin Patches Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2027

Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the transdermal skin patches market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, and Mundipharma.

The transdermal skin patches market has been segmented as follows:

Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Product Type, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Drug in Adhesive Matrix Reservoir Vapor



Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Application , Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Pain Relief Nicotine Cessation Hormone replacement therapy Motion Sickness Neurological Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Others



Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Distribution Channel , Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Transdermal Skin Patches Market, by Geography, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2017-2025 Saudi Arabia



